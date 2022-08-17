Michael Bublé reveals he’ll welcome his new daughter after his NYC concert this week

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé is counting down the days until he welcomes his newborn daughter with wife Luisana Lopilato. In fact, the baby is coming this Friday!

Michael revealed to ABC Audio that he meticulously scheduled his baby’s arrival around his Higher tour dates. The plan is that, after he rocks New York City on August 18, he will officially become a proud father of four.

“I have built it into the calendar,” the Grammy winner explained. “I play at Madison Square Garden on the night of the 18th. I fly home that night. I get home at about 3 in the morning — Vancouver time — and I am in the hospital with my wife, going to have that planned C-section!”

So, what happens if his little girl decides to ignore those plans and come into the world before then?

“If the baby comes before it’s supposed to come, I am in the deepest of trouble!” he declared.

Bublé, 46, and Lopilato, 35, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, as well as 4-year-old daughter Vida﻿. The couple announced in February they were expecting again in Michael’s music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

