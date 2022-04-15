Michael Bublé reveals he almost collaborated with Cher

Marta Fernandez Jara/Europa Press via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Michael Bublé revealed some surprising secrets about himself and his career in a tell-all interview — including a duet with Cher that almost came to be.

Speaking to ET Canada, the “I’ll Never Not Love You” singer, who has several major collaborations under his belt, was asked if he’d ever jump into the studio with Madonna and Cher.

“I’m trying to think what that would be [like],” Michael laughed at the thought of all three of them performing together. While that may remain a pipe dream for many, he confirmed fans almost got to hear what a collaboration between him and Cher sounded like.

“I was very close to working with Cher just a little while ago,” he spilled of the “Believe” singer. “There was a Christmas thing or something I was doing and it didn’t happen.”

When discussing other future collaborations, Michael revealed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is at the top of his wish list.

While that may be surprising for some, it should be noted the Grammy winner is a big Marvel fan and Liu is not only Canadian, he’s hosting the upcoming Juno Awards that Michael’s hosted multiple times. Also, Liu expressed he would love to sing with Michael one day.

The Grammy winner was open to the idea and then took it a step farther, adding, “I would leave my wife [for him].”

Michael also hailed his “wonderful, lifelong friendship” with OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder. When working in the studio together, the singer noted he not only walked away “with a hit song,” he left “12 pounds” heavier “because he kept bringing Chik-fil-A to the writing sessions… It is ridiculously good.”

