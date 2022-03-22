Michael Bublé reveals favorite vocal performances, and the hit that made him feel “bitter, jealous and insecure”

Courtesy Apple Music

Ahead of the release of his new album, Higher, Michael Bublé has launched Higher Radio on Apple Music. In the first two episodes, he reveals his favorite vocal performances of all time, including a couple of hits he wishes he had written — one of which made him feel “jealous, insecure and bitter,” and also made him “cry his eyes out.”

Among his choices for his personal 24 favorite vocal performances are some you’d expect Michael to pick — songs by Dean Martin, Nat “King” Cole and Elvis Presley — and some you’d probably never expect, like Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself,” Aerosmith‘s “What It Takes” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Speaking about “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Michael explains, “The other day, I played this song for my kids. My kids are eight, five, and three, and instantly it became their favorite song, and I think in the last week…they have asked me 10 times a day if I could play that song.”

One of Michael’s other choices is “Perfect” by his “good buddy” Ed Sheeran. He admits, “Sometimes a concept is born and it’s just executed perfectly, and this is one of those moments. I only wish that I had written it.”

Another one Michael wishes he’d written is Bruno Mars‘ “When I Was Your Man,” which he says made him experience “bitterness, jealousy and insecurity.”

“I was insecure that I couldn’t sing it as well as he had, I was jealous that I hadn’t written it and bitter that this dude going to be a massive, massive star,” Michael reveals, adding, “I’m not afraid to say that I cried my eyes out a few times listening to this.”

The first two Higher Radio episodes are available now; the third features an in-depth look at the making of Higher, which is out this Friday.

