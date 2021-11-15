Michael Bublé returns to TV with new holiday special, ‘Christmas in the City’

Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas from six years ago: Michael Bublé is coming back to NBC for a new holiday special.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City will air December 6 at 10 p.m. ET and will repeat on December 22 at 10 p.m. ET. The special will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, which is the same studio where Saturday Night Live happens each week. So far, no special guests have been announced for the special, which will mix comedy and music, but it’s probably likely that one or two SNL cast members will show up for the festivities.

This will be Michael’s first Christmas special since 2015’s Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood and his sixth one overall. He’s returned to TV to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his record-setting 2011 album, Christmas, so you can expect music from that project to take center stage, along with other Christmas favorites.

