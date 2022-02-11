Michael Bublé releases “My Valentine,” gets shout-out from its composer and producer, Paul McCartney

Warner Records / Reprise Records

If you had a song on your upcoming album called “My Valentine,” wouldn’t you release it before February 14? Of course you would — and of course, that’s just what Michael Bublé has done.

“My Valentine” was originally written and recorded by none other than Paul McCartney, and the rock legend actually produced Michael’s version of the song for Michael’s forthcoming album Higher. He’s also given it his thumbs up on social media.

Paul wrote on Twitter, “With Valentines Day approaching I’d like to turn you on to a great version of ‘My Valentine’ by @MichaelBuble. I was lucky to be at one of the recording sessions in New York when he sung [sic] it and I think he did a really good job of it so make sure you check it out.”

Meanwhile, Michael posted a photo of himself in the studio with Paul, and wrote, “It was an honor and a dream come true to work with Sir @paulmccartney on #MyValentine. Thank you so much for producing this song.”

Higher will be out March 18th.

Paul wrote “My Valentine” for his 2012 album Kisses on the Bottom, and sang it at the Grammy Awards that year. It was inspired by something his wife Nancy said to him when they were on vacation and stuck in their hotel room on a rainy day.

