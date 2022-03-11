Michael Bublé releases ‘Higher’ title track, books a slew of TV appearances

Reprise/Warner Records

Michael Bublé is ramping things up for the release of his new album, Higher, due out March 25.

The Canadian superstar has booked a series of TV appearances for later this month, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 16, and both Good Morning America and The View on March 18. On March 29, he’ll appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Michael then heads to Europe for a series of promotional appearances, and will then return to the U.S. for his previously announced Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, which runs April 27 to May 7.

Meanwhile, he’s just released the Latin-flavored title track of Higher, one of the original tracks on the new album.

As previously reported, Higher also features a duet with country legend Willie Nelson on Nelson’s song “Crazy,” a cover of Paul McCartney‘s song “My Valentine” that was produced by the Beatles legend himself, and Michael’s renditions of standards and pop classics like Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love” and “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.