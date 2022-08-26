Michael Bublé releases duet version of “Crazy” with Jon Batiste

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Back in March, Michael Bublé appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and performed one of the songs on his new album Higher — a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “Crazy” — as a duet with Colbert’s then-bandleader, Jon Batiste and Batiste’s band, Stay Human. Now, Michael’s released the duet as a single.

The jazzy version of the tune is available now on all streaming platforms.

Stephen Colbert announced August 11 that Jon, who won the Album of the Year Grammy earlier this year for his most recent album We Are, would not be returning to his show as bandleader. Meanwhile, he has another single out: “Sweet,” featuring Pentatonix and Diane Warren.

Michael’s latest single is the title track of “Higher,” co-written by his son Noah, who turns nine on Saturday, August 27. Michael and wife Luisana Lopilato just welcomed their fourth child, daughter Cielo, last week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.