Michael Bublé postpones US tour dates due to COVID-19 surge

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for By Invitation by Michael Buble

Michael Bublé is postponing his U.S. tour dates as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

The Canadian native announced on Friday that his live shows for August in the U.S. have been moved to October “due to concerns over the rising number of Coronavirus infections,” according to a statement shared on his official Twitter account.

The new dates begin on October 15 in Uniondale, New York and conclude on October 28 in Jacksonville, Florida. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer is currently scheduled to resume the tour on September 9 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with more shows set for October and November.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S. due to the Delta variant. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that more than 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the country were caused by the Delta variant. The CDC is now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public places in areas of high transmission.

