Michael Bublé is delighted to learn his daughter prefers superheroes over princesses

Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Michael Bublé and his sons Noah and Elias are huge superhero fans, especially Marvel superheroes. But Michael is apparently thrilled that his only daughter, Vida, is following in her big brothers’ footsteps.

On Wednesday, Michael posted a video of himself holding Vida, whose face is partially obscured by a sunglasses filter. “So, do you like the princess?” Michael asks her.

“No!” replies Vida.

“What do you like?” Michael responds.

“I like Marvel!” she wails.

“Marvel?” Michael says, grinning like an idiot. “You like Marvel?”

“Yeah,” says Vida.

“Like the superheroes?” he clarifies.

“Yeah!” yells Vida. She turns her face away as Michael gives a silent cheer.

In the caption, Michael wrote, “I should have seen it coming….Her first words were ‘I AM INEVITABLE!'”

For those who don’t watch Marvel movies, that’s what Marvel villain Thanos, says in the movie Avengers: Endgame before he tries — but fails — to again wipe out half the universe.

