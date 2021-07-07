Michael Bublé finishes new album, is ready to get back on the road: “I want to connect with people”

Don Arnold/WireImage

Good news for Michael Bublé fans: Not only is he gearing up for a 24-city tour starting this August, but he’s also finished recording his new album.

Michael will restart his tour — which was cut short by the pandemic — August 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, and the trek is scheduled to wrap up October 1 in Salt Late City. Tickets are on sale now, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored as well.

In a statement, Michael says, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my fans live and in person…I loved being a full-time dad but I missed what felt like a party every night where we were able to celebrate the best way I know how.”

Last year, Michael told ABC Audio that he missed all the “beautiful musicians” he tours with, as well as his crew. “I have great reverence for all of those folks that have worked so hard their whole life to make what they do seem like it’s easy, ’cause it’s surely not,” he added. “And they always just make me look so good.”

Michael also said virtual concerts just weren’t his thing, noting, “I want to connect with people…there’s nothing like the vibe of being there.”

He added, “We’re human beings. We’re not meant to be alone. We are meant to congregate. We’re meant to go to church. We’re meant to go to dinners…we’re meant to be together.”

As for the new album, Michael wrote on Tuesday, “The last day in the studio. We all worked so hard, and I can’t wait for you to hear the greatest music I’ve ever made.” The album is due out in 2022, which is also the 10th anniversary of his record-breaking album Christmas.

