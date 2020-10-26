Michael Bublé featured on Anne Murray's new Christmas compilation album

Don Arnold/WireImage

Michael Bublé says he’s “thrilled” to be featured on Canadian music legend Anne Murray’s new holiday album, The Ultimate Christmas Collection.

The 22-track collection features Murray’s personal favorites from all of her past Christmas albums since 1981. One of those favorites is her duet with Michael on the classic, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which was originally featured on 2008’s Anne Murray’s Christmas Album.

“Anne Murray is the Canadian Queen of Music,” Michael says in a statement. “Not only is she one of my favorite singers and entertainers, but she’s also one of my favorite human beings of all time.”

He continues, “When you meet her, she’s exactly who you’d hope she would be. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am, that she’ll be sharing a collection of her favorite Christmas recordings with all of us. Truth be told, if Anne released an album of her singing names from the phonebook, I’d buy 20 copies of the damn thing. Enjoy, Merry Christmas, and long live the Queen!!!”

The Ultimate Christmas Collection comes out November 20.

By Andrea Tuccillo

