Michael Bublé explains how his son’s cancer battle taught him to “live a much deeper life”

Michael Bublé isn’t taking for granted any moment with his eight-year-old son, Noah. The singer lived through his worst nightmare when then-three-year-old Noah diagnosed with liver cancer.

Although doctors gave Noah the all-clear four years ago, Michael says that journey permanently changed his outlook on life.

“I live a much deeper life now,” the singer revealed to People. He explained that painful part of his life taught him the value of seeing the silver lining around every dark cloud.

“I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered, when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” the four-time Grammy winner admitted. “Once you’ve felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness.”

Michael, 46, also says that scary moment in his life reminded him of one of his grandfather’s old sayings, which was, “Today’s curse is tomorrow’s blessing.”

“Even though for some of us who have lost so much these last few years, whether it’s our jobs or our loved ones, it doesn’t all come with negative connotations,” Michael continued. “There’s always a silver lining to that cloud.”

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, when he was three, and went into remission the following year. Michael celebrated Noah’s eighth birthday in August, writing on Instagram, “I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you.”

Michael shares two other children with wife Luisana Lopilato: a five-year-old son named Elias and a three-year-old daughter named Vida.

