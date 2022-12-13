Michael Bublé “deeply crushed” to hear he’s preventing Lewis Capaldi’s “Pointless” from topping the charts

ABC/Eric McCandless

Michael Bublé is none too happy his music is seemingly to blame for Lewis Capaldi not going to #1 on the songs chart.

To recap, Lewis jokingly lamented to Metro.co.uk that his new song, “Pointless,” which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran, has yet to top the chart.

“No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas,” Lewis said before placing the blame squarely on the Canadian crooner.

“If anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr. Bublé!” he challenged.

Michael responded by saying he’s upset his music interfered with the Scottish singer’s success.

“Let me just tell you how deeply crushed I am that my music could ever get in the way of your song going to #1,” he apologized in a new TikTok video. The contrite crooner then lavished praise onto Lewis by marveling, “It’s an amazing song and you’re an amazing dude.”

“I’m putting it on my Christmas playlist right now and I’m telling you right now, ‘Pointless’ is so beautiful,” Michael proclaimed. “If it doesn’t go to #1, I believe Christmas should be canceled — and maybe even Hanukkah! And maybe that’s too far. I don’t know.”

Michael continued, “But I do know this: I love you, Lewis Capaldi. I love you.”

Currently, Michael’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is the 10th biggest song on the U.K. Singles Chart, while “Pointless” is 20th.

Fans are now calling for Lewis and Michael to team up for a collab, or work together to take on chart leader Mariah Carey. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is currently the #1 song.

