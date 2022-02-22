Michael ﻿Bublé﻿ debuts new video for “I’ll Never Not Love You”; wife’s pregnancy revealed

Norman Jean Roy

Michael Bublé’s new video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” is out, and confirming reports, you can clearly see that his wife Luisana Lopilato is pregnant with their fourth child, confirming earlier reports that she was expecting again.

The video ends with Michael back in the same grocery store that was featured in the video for “Haven’t Met You Yet.” Luisana co-starred with him in that video, back when they were just dating. In the first video, he leaves the store alone, but in the new video, he and Luisana leave the store together, along with three kids, who may or may not be their own children Noah, Elias and Vida. Luisana is wearing a white top that’s knotted so you can see her baby bump.

As for the rest of the video, it shows Michael and Luisana re-enacting famous romantic scenes from iconic movies, such as Casablanca, Sixteen Candles, Love Actually, Titanic, Jerry Maguire, The Notebook, The Princess Bride and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

“I’ll Never Not Love You” is the first single from Michael’s upcoming album, Higher, which is due out March 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.