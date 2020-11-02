Michael Bublé creates new 'Christmas at Home' playlist

143/Reprise

First, the bad news: Michael Bublé isn’t putting out a new Christmas album this year. Now, the good news: He’s given us a new holiday playlist.

Michael’s new Christmas at Home playlist includes all the songs from his best-selling 2011 album, Christmas, and the 2012 expanded deluxe edition of the record, but it also collects all the Christmas songs he’s recorded with other artists over the years in one place.

That means you get Michael’s new duet with Dolly Parton, “Cuddle Up Cozy Down Christmas,” as well as his holiday collaborations with Idina Menzel, Blake Shelton, Rod Stewart, Barenaked Ladies, Thalia and Shania Twain.

Also included is Michael’s duet with French singer Shy’m, a live version of “Let It Snow,” and a live collaboration with Chris Isaak on “The Christmas Song.”

Rounding out the package is Michael’s 2019 version of “White Christmas,” plus his recording of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” from that same year.

You can find the link to the new playlist on Michael’s Instagram and Twitter.

By Andrea Dresdale

