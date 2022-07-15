Michael Bublé covers Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”

Warner Records

What happens when you mix Broadway with Olivia Rodrigo? You get ﻿Michael Bublé‘s cover of “Drivers License.”

The Grammy winner covered Olivia’s debut single for BBC on Friday and was backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra for his inspiring rendition. With his smooth vocals and an entire orchestra complete with strings, horns, wind instruments and drums, Michael transforms the heartbreak anthem into a full-blown ballad fit for the Great White Way.

The “Sway” singer did modify a few lyrics, such as saying the object of his affection was hanging around “that blonde guy” that is “so much smarter than me” — instead of “that blonde girl” that is “so much older than me.”

In addition, Michael infused his own emotions when delivering his cover, which further amplified Olivia’s broken-hearted lyrics — especially during the song’s iconic bridge.

“Olivia is such a talented singer and songwriter. Her song was stuck in my head on repeat. So when I had the chance to do a cover live at the @BBC, I knew it had to be #driverslicense,” Michael expressed on Instagram when first announcing his cover.

The Canadian crooner is currently on his Higher Tour. Tickets are on sale now on his official website.

