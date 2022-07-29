Michael Bublé chokes back tears as son surprises him with piano ballad

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé fought back tears after his 8-year-old son, Noah, surprised him with a piano ballad.

The “Sway” singer shared the glorious moment to Instagram and said in the caption, “More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body.”

During the video, which sees Noah playing the opening notes of his dad’s song “I’ll Never Not Love You,” Michael begins fighting back tears before he starts singing along. But fans could tell by his strained voice that he was overwhelmed by a flurry of emotions.

The Grammy winner continually lets his Noah know how impressed he is — from verbal assurances to patting his son on the back. There are also moments Michael’s face lights up as his 8-year-old is playing from memory.

“Noah surprised me after I was away on tour,” he added in the video. “He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy. Dude! I’m getting choked up.”

Michael’s famous friends, including Dancing with the Stars‘ Derek Hough, Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan and “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, all applauded Noah’s talent.

Noah is Michael’s eldest child, whom he shares with actress Luisana Lopilato. Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, when he was just 3 years old. He is now in remission, but Michael says he is still healing from that dark and emotionally taxing time of their life.

Noah turns 9 next month.

