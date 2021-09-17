Michael Bublé celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Christmas’ with deluxe box set

Warner Records/Reprise Records

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when Michael Bublé announces a deluxe edition of his massively successful album, Christmas.

Michael is going all out for the 10th anniversary of the multi-platinum holiday album with the Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set, which features a bonus album with seven additional songs. They include the original song “The Christmas Sweater,” co-written by Michael, and a new rendition of “Let It Snow!” recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Canada native also duets with Rod Stewart on “Winter Wonderland,” and offers his 2015 holiday single, “The More You Give (The More You’ll Have).”

Also featured in the box set is a green vinyl pressing of the original Christmas, a DVD with behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio, and holiday-themed swag in the form of a Christmas ornament, wrapping paper and cards.

Upon its 2011 release, Christmas reached #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, and is one of the best-selling albums in the past 20 years.

The limited edition box set is available on November 12 in the U.S. and November 19 internationally.

