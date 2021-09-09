Michael Buble celebrates birthday by joining TikTok, kicking off long-awaited tour

Don Arnold/WireImage

Who says TikTok is just for teens? Michael Buble is celebrating his 46th birthday by making his debut on the wildly popular social media platform.

Michael’s first video is captioned, “My wife gave me Tik Tok for my birthday — tell me what I’m supposed to do with this?” It shows Michael lip-syncing to audio of a laughing, giggling baby and clapping his hands in delight at a cupcake that’s sitting in front of him, which is topped with a candle in the shape of the number six.

When someone off screen pushes another cupcake into the frame with a “four” candle — spelling out Michael’s actual age, 46 — he looks at in horror, pushes it away and lip-syncs to the baby saying “No!” You can also watch it on his Instagram Story.

Michael’s celebrating his birthday today in a big way: He’s kicking off his long-delayed An Evening with Michael Buble tour in Allentown, PA. All attendees need to present proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

