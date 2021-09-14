Michael Bublé cancels show in Austin, Texas, over COVID-19 protocols

Don Arnold/WireImage

Michael Bublé has been forced to cancel a concert later this month because he and the venue couldn’t agree on COVID-19 protocols.

In a message on Twitter, Michael explains that he’s had to cancel September 20 show in Austin, Texas, noting, “I am really sorry because I have always loved performing there.”

“I am not a political person,” he continued. “My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger. Protocols were and continue to be in place for all my upcoming shows to ensure nobody will be put in harm’s way.”

The singer went on to say, “Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and my heart wouldn’t allow it.”

When Michael announced his rescheduled tour dates, he posted on his official website that everyone who attended had to either provide proof of vaccination or present the results of a negative COVID test.

The singer’s An Evening with Michael Bublé tour continues tonight in Milwaukee.

