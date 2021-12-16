Michael Bublé breaks down at Tim Hortons after finally trying Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs

ichard Dobson/Newspix via Getty Images

After ribbing ﻿Justin Bieber ﻿over his partnership with Tim Hortons, Michael Bublé finally decided to see what the hype was all about.

The Grammy-winning Canadian crooner shared a hilarious video on Thursday and shows him taking an eco-friendly ride on his scooter to the local Tim Hortons and ordering some of Justin’s Timbiebs — a.k.a. the chain’s Bieber-themed version of the donut holes that they call Timbits.

“Now that I’m home in Vancouver for the holidays, there’s something I have to do,” Michael says dramatically at the start of the video while zipping up his puffer jacket. After scooting off to Canada’s beloved coffee chain and ordering a “big box of Timbiebs,” he sits down on the sidewalk to feast.

He also is comically singing Justin’s “Holy” as he reaches into the box and takes a bite, only to exaggeratedly belt out the “Good God!” part, as if to convey he finds the treat absolutely delicious. He continues to sing-talk incoherently as he chews before breaking down into a fit of giggles.

“Beliebe the hype,” Michael captioned the video.

Justin’s Timbiebs are available to purchase now through December 28 at Tim Hortons and come in the limited-edition flavors of chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

