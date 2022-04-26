Michael Bublé announces US Higher tour

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Wednesday, Michael Bublé starts his mini-residency in Las Vegas, which includes six performances at Resorts World from April 27 to May 7. But if you can’t make it to Sin City, Michael will be coming to you later this year.

The newly announced U.S. Higher tour gets underway in Duluth, Georgia on August 8, and is currently scheduled to wrap up October 11 in Buffalo, NY. Fan club pre-sales start May 3, with tickets on sale to the general public on May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and more.

Before the U.S. leg of the tour, Michael will spend most of June and July in the U.K., and after the U.S. leg wraps, he’s heading to South America and Australia.

Visit MichaelBuble.com for the full itinerary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.