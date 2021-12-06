Michael Bublé announces upcoming Las Vegas residency

Courtesy of Resort World Las Vegas

﻿Michael Bublé will take over Las Vegas next year. The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer will headline an all-new residency at Sin City’s newest resort.

Michael will offer six shows at the Resort World Las Vegas starting April 27, 2022, where he’ll perform before a full orchestra. Additional concerts are set for April 29 and 30 as well as May 4, 6 and 7, 2022.

“As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can’t wait,” Michael said Monday in a press release.

Tickets for the limited residency go on sale starting Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PST at Resort World Las Vegas’ official website. American Express cardholders will be able to cut the line and access the sale on Tuesday.

