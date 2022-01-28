Michael Bublé announces new album ‘Higher,’ featuring Willie Nelson duet, song produced by Paul McCartney

Warner Records / Reprise Records

Michael Bublé is definitely reaching new heights on his eagerly anticipated new album Higher, due out March 25. The album’s now available for pre-order, and the first single, “I’ll Never Not Love You,” is out now.

The new album features a duet with country music icon Willie Nelson on Willie’s classic song “Crazy,” plus Michael’s versions of Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love,” Sam Cooke‘s “Bring It On Home to Me” and the standards “Smile” — accompanied by a gospel choir — and “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.”

One unexpected track is Michael’s version of “My Valentine,” which was written by Paul McCartney and appears on McCartney’s 2012 album Kisses on the Bottom. The Beatles legend himself produced the track.

“This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations,” Michael says of the album, adding, “Every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on. I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

Famed producer Bob Rock, who also worked on the album, adds, “This was the most focused and inspired Michael has been. He understood the record he wanted to make. He had a clear vision. As soon as we started, he stuck his neck out to make each song get to the place that he was hearing it in his head.”

As previously reported, Michael will do a limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas from April 27 to May 7.

Here’s the track listing for Higher:

“I’ll Never Not Love You”

“My Valentine”

“A Nightingale Sang In Berkley Square”

“Make You Feel My Love”

“Baby, I’ll Wait”

“Higher”

“Crazy” (with Willie Nelson)

“Bring It On Home To Me”

“Don’t Get Around Much Anymore”

“Mother”

“Don’t Take Your Love From Me”

“You’re The First, The Last, My Everything”

“Smile” (bonus track)

