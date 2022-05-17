Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato reveal potential names for baby number four

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Three months after announcing they’re expecting baby number four — a girl — Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are sharing potential names for the new arrival.

“I like Amelia,” Bublé told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

The names Cielo and Lucia are also on the table as well, with Lopilato noting that whatever they decide on, “It has to be good in English and Spanish, so it’s hard.”

Bublé, 46, and Lopilato, 34, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, and 6-year-old Elias, as well as and 3-year-old daughter Vida.

