Michael Bublé and Josh Groban mourn Tony Bennett: “I’ll never stop learning from you”

Michael Bublé, self-described “Keeper of The Great American Songbook,” is mourning the loss of the man from whom he learned much of that songbook: Tony Bennett.

Michael sang with Bennett numerous times, including on Bennett’s albums Duets and Duets II and the 2016 NBC special Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come.

Alongside a photo of himself and Bennett, who died on July 21 at age 96, Michael called the crooner “one of the greatest vocalists, storytellers and interpreters of all time.”

“To say he was an important part of who I became is an understatement,” he continued. “My grandpa was constantly playing Tony Bennett records when I was growing up, and it was the honor of a lifetime to learn from him. Having my hero take me under his wing was one of the greatest moments of my life and my career. How did I get so lucky to kneel at the feet of the master for 2 decades?”

“Tony, I’ll never stop learning from you, and I promise you I’ll do my best to keep the music we cherish alive,” he concluded. “Rest in peace.”

Josh Groban collaborated with Bennett on the Duets II album and sang “Christmas Time Is Here” with him on the deluxe version of his album Noel.

“An incredible man, musician, and mentor to so many. A singer that all singers looked up to. He approached each lyric with a spark of wonderment and play,” Josh wrote on Instagram. “But he always had a life-long respect for singing and his own one of a kind vocal gift that allowed him to keep blowing us away decade after decade.”

“He will continue to be an enormous inspiration to me and countless others and will be so deeply missed,” Josh added. “Thank you for your kindness, wisdom, and music, Tony. What a life.”

