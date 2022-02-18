Michael Bublé and his wife’s story continues next week in new “I’ll Never Not Love You” video

The video for Michael Bublé‘s 2009 hit “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” featured his now-wife, Luisana Lopilato, as his love interest. Now, it’s been revealed that Tuesday is the day we’ll get to see what happened to that adorable music video couple, in Michael’s new clip for “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

On his socials, Michael posted a video with the caption “How it started,” which shows him and Luisana embracing in the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” video. Then, the caption changes to “How it’s going,” and we see the date “2:22:22.”

“222 the #angelnumber represents love, companionship, a reminder that you’re on the right path,” reads the post. “The story continues 2.22.22.”

Michael told People recently that the clip will see him and Luisana recreating some of the most romantic scenes in movie history. “I thought it would be really cool to be able to travel through those scenes with the love of my real life, my wife, who just happens to be a great actress,” he explained.

He added, “For the first time in my life, on the last day of a video shoot, I wished it didn’t have to end. We had way too much fun.”