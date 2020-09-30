Michael Buble and Barry Manilow featured on new album by Take That's Gary Barlow

Courtesy Polydor

While you’re waiting to hear Michael Buble sing with Dolly Parton on the country legend’s upcoming Christmas album, you can hear him right now, singing with U.K. superstar Gary Barlow, who’s best known in the U.S. as the lead singer of the group Take That.

Michael joins Gary on “Elita,” the first taste of Gary’s new album, Music Played by Humans. Also contributing to the upbeat salsa/pop track is Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a pop song which had three individuals, all coming together,” says Michael of the song, adding that he thought it was “cool” that it featured “different cultures and aspects of music and who we’ve all been inspired by.”

“I thought it was a really perfect mix. The song is exciting, it’s sexy — empowering,” he notes.

“‘Elita’ is a song about witnessing the power of women — that’s really at the core of this track,” Gary says of the tune.

Originally, just he and Michael were going to sing on the song, but, Gary says, “Then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect…within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastián sent the track back, we were just thrilled.”

Additional guests on Music Played by Humans include Barry Manilow, on a song called “You Make the Sun Shine;” James Corden, who joins Gary on “The Kind of Friend I Need”; and a number of other artists from all over the globe.

“My ambition…was to create something really bright, a celebration of music and the wonderful musicians we have in the UK and around the world,” says Gary, adding, “It really is music played by people, hence the title of the album, Music By Humans.”

The album’s out November 27.

By Andrea Dresdale

