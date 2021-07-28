Michael Bolton’s preparing for his return to live concerts: “My voice is eager to get out there”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Like nearly every other music star on the planet, Michael Bolton was sidelined by the pandemic and left unable to tour. Unlike most other music stars, Michael’s been busy for the past few months starring on ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game, where he’s been using his famous voice to comedic effect. Still, he admits he’s gotten a bit rusty and now has to work on getting his voice ready to hit the stage again.

Michael will return to touring in September, when he has a major tour of the U.K. kicking off September 25, followed by a few U.S. shows in November and December. He says he’s already started to prepare to belt out his signature hits.

“Y’know, I’m not quiet…I’m speaking I’m just not using full voice: high C’s and big notes,” Michael tells ABC Audio. “I’m actually literally just starting now to do the [warm-up] routines. And so there is some rust, there’s some tightness.”

“The vocal cords are muscles, basically,” he explains. “So you got to use them, stretch ’em, make ’em stronger. And my bit of rehearsal here and there has been very promising, like, my voice is eager to get out there.”

Meanwhile, you can catch Michael on The Celebrity Dating Game, which airs Monday nights on ABC. On the show, actual celebrities offer themselves up as potential dates, and Michael sings song parodies to comment on the action and give the contestants clues to each celebrity’s identity.

