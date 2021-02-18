Michael Bolton to co-host new ABC series 'The Celebrity Dating Game'

ABC/Sami Drasin

Michael Bolton knows that “Love Is a Wonderful Thing,” so maybe that’s why ABC has tapped him to host a new show that’s all about romance.

The crooner will co-host The Celebrity Dating Game alongside actress, singer/songwriter and Katy Perry lookalike Zooey Deschanel. Like the original Dating Game from back in the day, each contestant will choose their date from a hidden panel of three bachelors or bachelorettes, based on their responses to the contestant’s questions.

However, this time around, the contestant choosing a date is a celebrity. The bachelorettes and bachelors will have the opportunity to guess the star’s secret identity based on clues, questions and “special parody performances” courtesy of Michael.

The eight-episode show is being filmed in L.A.; a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

By Andrea Dresdale

