Michael Bolton revealed on ‘The Masked Singer,’ new single “Spark of Light” is out now

Nick Cannon and Michael Bolton; Michael Becker/FOX

Just because you’re a Grammy-winning, chart-topping vocalist doesn’t mean you can win The Masked Singer. That’s what Michael Bolton found out Wednesday night.

Michael was unmasked as “The Wolf” on the Fox reality show and took the opportunity to announce that he has an album coming out this spring, which he said is about “making this a beautiful world.” He added, “Despite whatever’s going on … we gotta do our best to make a beautiful world.”

The album will be Michael’s first studio album of all original music in nearly 15 years. The first single is out now: It’s called “Spark of Light,” and Michael co-wrote it with Walk the Moon singer Nicholas Petricca of “Shut Up and Dance” fame.

“You’ve got the spark of light/ You don’t even have to try/ You’ve got the spark of light/ Lovin’ you is easy,” Michael sings in the upbeat tune. According to a press release, this one song inspired the entire album.

So far, there’s no release date for the album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.