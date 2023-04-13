Michael Bolton releasing new album, ‘Spark of Light,’ on June 23

Montaigne Records/Androver Music

Following the debut of a new song, “Spark of Light,” after he exited The Masked Singer, Michael Bolton has now announced a new album of the same name.

Spark of Light will be out June 23, and it marks the first time Michael has created an album of all original songs. He co-wrote all 10 songs — 12 on the deluxe version — with “some of today’s most successful writers and producers,” according to a press release. You can preorder the album now.

In addition, a song from the new album, “Just the Beginning,” is available now. Michael co-wrote it with Zac Barnett from “Best Day of My Life” band American Authors. “We set out to write a big catchy hook and that kind of anthemic chorus that gets people singing along!” Michael says in a statement.

Zac adds, “When you get a call asking if you want to work on a song with Michael Bolton, it’s an easy yes. The man’s a legend! ‘Just the Beginning’ was one of those songs that was easy for us to write — everything flowed so naturally. I honestly couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to play a part in Michael’s new record!”

Spark of Light will be available digitally, on standard and deluxe CDs, and in limited-edition gold vinyl and standard black vinyl. Barnes & Noble will stock a limited-edition blue vinyl version.

Here’s the track list for Spark of Light:

“Spark of Light”

“Running Out of Ways”

“Eyes on You”

“Beautiful World” (feat. Justin Jesso)

“Whatever She Wants”

“Just The Beginning”

“Safe”

“Home”

“We Could be Something”

“Out of the Ashes”

