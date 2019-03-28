Metro Bus Driver Hailed Hero

A King County Metro driver is being hailed as a hero! Even after being shot he managed to get his bus full of riders to safety.

Yesterday (Wednesday) a shooter was on a rampage on SR 522 Lake City Way. Shutting it down between 103rd and 125th for hours.

Metro driver Eric Stark was shot in the upper chest when the gunman fired at the bus, but he was able to react quickly and take evasive action.

He says “I ducked down really quick for some cover, did like a two-second assessment of my injuries and figured –

well, I can breathe, I can think, I can see, and I can talk, OK, we’re getting out of here.”

In total 2 dead, 2 injured. One person was shot dead during the carjacking, a bus driver shot but survived,

another woman a school teacher shot in her car and the 4th person was killed when the shooter rammed his car.

