Met Gala photos reveal Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are clearly expecting

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While the couple has yet to confirm the reports that they’re expecting their second child, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner weren’t hiding anything Monday night at the Met Gala in New York City.

The two wore matching Louis Vuitton outfits, and Sophie’s growing baby bump was on full display; she also cradled it, in case anyone wasn’t certain. Joe was also seen lovingly putting his hand on her belly.

According to People magazine, Joe’s outfit was mostly womenswear from the label’s spring-summer 2022 collection, including a white tail jacket and a black-and-white lace top. Sophie wore an archival embroidered long-sleeved gown, platform sandals and Louis Vuitton white-gold-and-diamond earrings.

The two are already parents to daughter Willa, born July 2020. According to the New York Post, this was the couple’s first time on the Met Gala carpet since 2019, when they appeared at the event as newlyweds.

