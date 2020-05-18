Meryl Streep, Billy Porter, Ryan Reynolds join ‘James and the Giant Peach’ live COVID-19 relief reading

Courtesy of the Roald Dahl Story Company(LOS ANGELES) — JoJo Rabbit Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is calling on some very famous friends for a live reading of the beloved Roald Dahl children’s book James and the Giant Peach, all for COVID-19 relief.

The ten-episode James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends will also feature characters voiced by Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, Nick Kroll, Mindy Kaling, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson.

The stars are participating from their homes via video.

The event, which will run on author Roald Dahl’s official YouTube page, will raise money for Partners in Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and providing health care to the most vulnerable people around the world.

“Being an adult child myself and having read James and the Giant Peach to my girls multiple times, I’m excited to be able to partner with my friends, the Dahl team and Partners in Health and retell this story to help those most in need right now,” said Waititi in a statement. “This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity and dealing with a sense of isolation, which couldn’t been more relevant today.”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate. The Roald Dahl Story Company has committed to matching the first $1 million donated. Ophelia Dahl, the daughter of the children’s author, is a co-founder of Partners in Health and a board chair.

New episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1pm Eastern Time. The first chapter, complete with outtakes, is now on YouTube.

