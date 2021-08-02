Mental Health Front and Center at the Olympics

At an extraordinary Olympics, acts of kindness abound.
A surfer jumping in to translate for the rival who’d just beaten him.
High-jumping friends agreeing to share a gold medal rather than move to a tiebreaker.
Two runners falling in a tangle of legs, then helping each other to the finish line.
The Japanese-American surfer could have stewed in silence,
but he instead deployed his knowledge of Portuguese,
helping to translate a press conference question for Ferreira on the world stage.
