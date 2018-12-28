“Men In Black: International” has us cheering for the knock-out cast

As if the film couldn’t top the iconic duo of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (also starring Rip Torn and Emma Thompson), we were happily surprised by the reboot, MIB International.

International reintroduces audiences to the secret alien galactic task force, Men In Black, but this time featuring two new suits. Previously playing in a different galaxy as Asgardians, Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor) and Tessa Thompson (aka Valkyrie, “Thor Ragnarok”) suit-up to stop alien scum in the universe.

After searching for 20 years, Agent M (T. Thompson) finds the headquarters to MIB, proving her commitment to the secret task force and top agent Agent O (E. Thompson), and seeks out Agent H (Hemsworth) to help her fight aliens.

The trailer released Dec. 20th via Sony Pictures Entertainment, features the title roles of E. Thompson and Hemsworth, In London, Agent M and H meet a nameless character so far (Liam Neeson) to take on missions. A plethora of swarthy new tech gadgets, including a sleek, ammo-equipped MIB vehicle with gadgets even in the rims and high-speed motorcycle chases throughout different countries.

MIB International hits theatres June 14, 2019.

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg