Men Go Wild For Unconventional Valentine’s Day Ideas

How to liven up your Valentine’s Day this year.
Like birthdays, Valentine’s Day celebrations become repetitive after a few years.
If you’ve grown disenchanted with fancy dinners, chocolates, and roses, worry not, because we’ve rounded up a series of unique Valentine’s Day ideas to combat the season’s predictability.
After all, what’s romance without a little mystery, surprise, and adventure?
These unique Valentine’s Day ideas will put some fresh energy into your date this year.
Here are 9 unconventional Valentine’s Day ideas your honey will love:
1. Learn about “love” in a new culture
2. Throw a “Quirkyalone Day” party
3. Do touristy things in your town
4. Have a group date at someone's house
6. Make a DIY gift
7. Have a date at the dog park
8. Celebrate on a different day
9. Give an alternative bouquet
