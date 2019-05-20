Memorial Day Ticket Or Click-it Emphasis

According to NHTSA, 10,076 people who were killed in passenger vehicle crashes in 2017 weren’t buckled.

During the Memorial Day holiday, about 10,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide

will be out on the roads from May 20 through June 2 to remind drivers and passengers to

buckle their seat belts. The annual Click It or Ticket campaign aims at enforcing seat belt use

to help keep travelers safe as they drive to their summer destinations.

