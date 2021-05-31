Memorial Day Playlist

Memorial Day Songs
1. The Animals, “We Gotta Get Out of This Place”
2. The Chicks, “Travelin’ Soldier”
3. The Zombies, “Butcher’s Tale (Western Front 1914)”
4. Tim McGraw, “If You’re Reading This”
5. Jimi Hendrix, “Machine Gun”
6. Toby Keith, “American Soldier”
7. Angels & Airwaves, “The War”
8. Billy Joel, “Goodnight Saigon”
9. Alkaline Trio, “Over and Out”
10. Taylor Swift, “epiphany”
11. Hamilton Original Broadway Cast, “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)”
12. David Ball, “Riding With Private Malone”
13. The Doors, “The Unknown Soldier”
14. The Decemberists, “Dear Avery”
15. George Michael, “Mother’s Pride”
16. Carrie Underwood, “Just a Dream”
17. Nightmare of You, “Heaven Runs on Oil”
18. Trace Adkins, “Arlington”
19. The Box Tops, “The Letter”
20. Sammy Hagar, “Remember the Heroes”
21. Aretha Franklin, “Chain of Fools”
22. Merle Haggard, “The Fightin’ Side of Me”
23. Toto, “Home of the Brave”
24. Marvin Gaye, “What’s Going On”
25. Kristy Lee Cook, “Airborne Ranger Infantry”
26. John Michael Montgomery, “Letters From Home”
27. Jason Isbell, “Dress Blues”
28. Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the U.S.A.”
29. Everlast, “Letters from the Garden of Stone”
30. Metallica, “For Whom the Bell Tolls”
31. The Statler Brothers, “More Than a Name on a Wall”
32. Alice in Chains, “Rooster”
33. Blink-182, “Stockholm Syndrome (Interlude)”
34. Chely Wright, “Bumper of My SUV”
35. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Some Gave All”
36. Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Fortunate Son”
37. Jo Dee Messina, “Heaven Was Needing a Hero”
38. Keith Urban, “For You”
39. Green Day, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
40. Tony Orlando & Dawn, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree”
41. Rise Against, “Hero of War”
42. The Shirelles, “Soldier Boy”
43. George Jones, “50,000 Names Carved in the Wall”
44. Iron Maiden, “Run to the Hills”
45. The Village People, “In the Navy”
