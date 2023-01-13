Members of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC to perform at Aaron Carter tribute concert

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and more will perform at the Songs for Tomorrow charity event, a benefit concert to celebrate Aaron Carter‘s life.

In addition to members of *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, bands like O-Town and LFO will take part in the tribute concert. David Archuleta, Ryan Cabrera and B. Howard are also confirmed to be part of the benefit.

As previously reported, Nick will perform his tribute song “Hurts to Love You” for the first time at the concert.

Angel Conrad, who is Aaron’s twin sister, organized the upcoming event and tapped Lance to help her co-host the memorial. It will be held January 18 starting at 8 p.m. PT in West Hollywood, California.

Proceeds will be directed toward the children’s mental health charity On Our Sleeves. Angel said she was inspired to put together the concert after watching Aaron struggle with his own mental health battles.

Tickets are on sale on the event’s official website. Those who cannot support the cause in person can access a special livestream of the event for a $20 donation.

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at the age of 34.

