Melissa Etheridge’s autobiographical show ‘My Window’ is finally coming to Broadway

Jenny Anderson

Last fall, Melissa Etheridge presented the autobiographical stage show Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. Now, the show is coming to Broadway.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window will officially open at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre on September 28. Previews begin September 14, with tickets on sale now via Telecharge.com.

“I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there,” says Melissa in a statement. “I never felt more connected to this community and New York audiences than I did after telling my life story off-Broadway last year. The intimacy of the live theatrical stage is like no other, and Circle in the Square is going to be a magical home for my show’s Broadway debut.”

She adds, “It’s a deeply personal experience to be able to tell these stories again, in a fresh and exciting way, and reconnect with my fans and theatergoers.”

The off-Broadway version of the show, written by Melissa and her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, featured the Grammy-winning singer telling her life story, interspersed with performances of her songs. It’s not clear what, if anything, will change in the Broadway version.

The show coincides with the publication of Melissa’s new memoir, Talking to My Angels, which comes out September 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.