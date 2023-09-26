Melissa Etheridge wants to “delight and entertain” with new Broadway show, ‘My Window’

Jenny Anderson

In 2022, Melissa Etheridge debuted My Window, an off-Broadway show that tells her life story. The show has since officially moved to Broadway: It’s currently in previews and opens on September 28. According to Melissa, it’s a hybrid of a concert and a one-woman show.

“It’s not a formal concert where I, I usually am very relaxed and am sharing songs with the audience,” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m sharing my story, and I’m telling it in a way that I hope will be entertaining in itself. So, it is story. It is song. And I want to delight and entertain just like I would in any concert.”

Since its off-Broadway debut, Melissa says of the show, “We’ve shortened it. It moves faster … the theater is different, so — I’m actually able to go out into the audience a couple of times. But the arc of the story and everything is basically the same.”

In My Window, Melissa shares the highs and lows of her life: Her childhood and initial success, her very public coming out, her high-profile relationships, motherhood, her battle with breast cancer and the heartbreaking loss of her son, Beckett, to an overdose in 2020. It’s set to run through November 19, and Melissa’s not sure what happens after that.

“There’s no plan to tour with it. I don’t think I want to. I think it’s very specific to Broadway,” she says. “I don’t know about [making a] film [of it]. I’m really just being in the moment with it right now.”

If Melissa wins a Tony for this show, she’ll be three-quarters of the way to an EGOT, having already won an Oscar and two Grammys. Has that possibility crossed her mind?

“Oh no,” she jokes. “I don’t think about that at all.“

