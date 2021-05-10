Melissa Etheridge to stream a live full-band concert in Los Angeles this month, with a small audience

Darren Melchiorre

Melissa Etheridge will be performing for fans both online and in real life later on this month.

The singer has booked the Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles for a May 29 concert special called One Way Out…of the Garage. She’ll be performing live with a full band, and the show will be livestreamed, but some lucky fans will be able to score a limited amount of in-person tickets — with the appropriate COVID precautions and restrictions. You can visit EtheridgeTV.com to buy tickets now.

The two-hour event is doubling as a birthday celebration for Melissa, who turns 60 on May 29, and her wife — actress, writer and producer Linda Wallem, who has the exact same birthday as she does.

One Way Out…of the Garage will feature Melissa’s biggest hits, fan favorites and “a few surprises.” Digital VIP experiences are available; a portion of the proceeds will benefit Melissa’s charity, the Etheridge Foundation.

The Grammy winning singer will also resume touring starting August 8 in Sandy, Utah.

