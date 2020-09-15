Melissa Etheridge to headline Shatterproof "Stronger than Addiction" Challenge

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Melissa Etheridge will headline the Shatterproof “Stronger Than Addiction” Challenge, according to Billboard.

The event, hosted by the non-profit organization committed to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S., is being held during National Recovery Month.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shatterproof, which normally holds an annual 5K run/walk, is encouraging participants to “walk, bike, paint, sing, hike or perform any kind of physical or creative activity” on Saturday, September 26.

The goal is to raise money to celebrate, honor and support people recovering from addiction, while remembering loved ones who are currently battling addiction, have overcome it or have lost their battle.

Melissa plans to perform after everyone’s completed their challenge the morning of the event.

“I hope that my music and our collective voices and actions can end the stigma of addiction and help society realize that we need to work together to overcome this horrible disease,” Melissa said in a statement obtained by Billboard.

On May 13, the Oscar-winning singer announced that her 21-year-old son, Beckett, whom she shared with her ex-partner Julie Cypher and whose biological father was David Crosby, died of opioid addiction. Melissa has since moved forward by bringing awareness to the dangers of drug addiction and helping fund research programs through the Etheridge Foundation.

By George Costantino

