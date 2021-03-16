Melissa Etheridge celebrates one year of livestreamed shows today

One year ago, Melissa Etheridge decided that she’d start doing a livestream concert or performance every day. Now, 250 shows later, she’s celebrating.

Melissa is doing a special two-hour stream today at 6 p.m. ET on her platform, EtheridgeTV, to mark the anniversary of her performances from home. She started on Facebook using her iPhone, and then eventually launched EtheridgeTV from her home studio. She did different-themed shows every day, from cover songs to hits and more. She also screened rare videos and got her wife Linda into the act as well.

During the anniversary celebration today, you’ll see highlights from those performances, surprise guests and more. You can get tickets at EtheridgeTV.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

