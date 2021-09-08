Meghan Trainor’s already planning for baby number two…and three

Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Meghan revealed, “I’m working on my health and my fitness. I just want to focus on my body again and then get super-pregnant.”

She added, “I’m hoping for twins next time. I just want to get, like, two in one done! I want a baby girl. I’d love a baby boy, but I want Riley to have a sister.”

That’s no surprise, given Meghan’s close relationship with her brother Ryan: As previously reported, the two are hosting a new podcast called Workin’ on It that premieres September 15. Meghan’s also gearing up for the debut of her two TV shows: Top Chef Family Style, which she’s hosting, arrives on Thursday on Peacock; while Clash of the Cover Bands, which she’s judging, premieres on E! on October 13.

With that kind of schedule, you might think Meghan has bitten off more than she can chew, but she says she’s constantly surrounded by family — including Riley — and her team, which helps her cope with the pressure.

“They literally get me through every day and they help me realize how fun and awesome my jobs are at time when I feel stressed out or overwhelmed,” she explains. “I love being a working mom and just being a boss queen.”