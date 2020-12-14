Meghan Trainor tries to hides her pregnancy under a Christmas sweater: "Nobody's gonna know"

Ryan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is very pregnant, and shared an important holiday “bump”-date over the weekend: she is officially 10 weeks away from her due date. She and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child, a baby boy, early next year.

The “All About That Bass” singer shared a festive video on Instagram where she jokingly tries to conceal her pregnancy with an oversized Christmas sweater.

Meghan jumped on the “Nobody’s Gonna Know” bandwagon, which uses audio from the Oxygen reality series Bad Girls Club. The videos, which are popular on TikTok, pokes fun at people who are trying to pull the wool over someone’s eyes and insisting that no one will notice.

“Nobody’s gonna know. Nobody’s gonna know,” the Grammy winner mouths along to the audio as she stands to the side to show off her growing stomach. She then rolls down her Christmas tree sweater over her baby bump and mouths, “How would they know?”

“Only 10 more weeks to go,” Meghan captioned the humorous video, tagging her post as “#thirdtrimester.”

Several of the singer’s famous friends were quick to send in their heartfelt congratulations and gush over the glowing mom-to-be.

Sam Smith commented “Ahhhhhhhhh” while Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller wrote “Amazing!!!”

Meghan Trainor is giving fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump! https://t.co/hKgmNclBJb — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 12, 2020

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.