Meghan Trainor to release new album, ‘Takin’ It Back,’ in October: “It’s my old school”

Lauren Dunn/Epic Records

Meghan Trainor will release her fourth album, Takin’ It Back, on October 21.

The title is apt, because the album features Meghan “taking back” the sound she first introduced on her debut album, Title. She tells Rolling Stone, “It’s like Title 2.0. It’s my old school. It’s true to myself in all the weird genres that I go to, but also modern with my doo-wop in there.”

She adds, “The lyrics are stronger than ever, and it’s still a party.”

Meghan also tells Rolling Stone that the title refers to her “taking back” her power, because, “During the pandemic, I lost that…I just felt like everything I ever achieved is all gone…it crippled me a little bit with my confidence.” But she says when people started telling her her new music was her best yet, she started to feel better about it, and herself.

The first single and video, “Bad For Me,” are out Friday and feature Teddy Swims. The album also includes Dominican singer Natti Natasha and legendary Cuban artist Arturo Sandoval on the song “Mama Wanna Mambo.”

And while Meghan says there are lots of songs on the album inspired by the fact that she’s now a mom, she adds that she also wrote songs about “loving myself for me because I need them the most.”

Meghan explains that after she gave birth, she had to “learn how to love my body with all this new s**t” — stretch marks and a C-section scar. She reveals, “I didn’t feel sexy ever. I didn’t want to make love to my mans because I was like ‘Ew, gross.'”

But now, she says, “My body is amazing. I worked really…hard on my body. I’ve never felt better, more confident, happier and healthier.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.