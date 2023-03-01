Meghan Trainor teases new song “Mother” by launching YouTube Shorts campaign

ABC

Meghan Trainor is embarking on her next music chapter, which comes a few months after dropping her latest studio album, Takin’ It Back.

The singer announced her new single, “Mother,” and shared a clip of the forthcoming track, where she busts a few moves alongside husband Daryl Sabara and friend Chris Olsen.

The song features the lyrics, “I am your mother/ You listen to me/ Stop all that mansplainin’/ No one’s listening/ Tell me who gave you permission to speak?/ I am your mother/ You listen to me.” The song also appears to interpolate Pat Ballard‘s 1954 song “Mr. Sandman” in the chorus.

To help usher in the “Mother” era, Meghan is inviting fans to join in the #IAmYourMother campaign on YouTube Shorts. Fans are invited to make their own videos using the sound clip. According to a release, Meghan will “be keeping a close eye on what the fans are creating.”

The singer is also said to be working on additional content surrounding the song’s release, which appears to be exclusive to YouTube Shorts. These future videos will apparently feature new dances, collabs and transitions.

At this time, a release date for “Mother” has not been announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.